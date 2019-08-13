Protests disrupt air travel in Hong Kong for 2nd consecutive day

Hong Kong [China], Aug 13 (ANI): All outbound flights from Hong Kong were cancelled as the international airport here saw chaos play out for a second straight day after hordes of protesters descended at the pre-security departures area.

All check-in services have been suspended, according to CNN.

Incoming flights, on the other hand, would continue as per Hong Kong's Airport Authority.

While scores of protesters blocked check-in aisles from Tuesday afternoon, at least a thousand collected at the arrivals section of one of the busiest airports in the world.

This is the second day in a row that air travel in Hong Kong has been affected. A mass sit-in by the protesters was witnessed on Monday, while all flights in and out of the region were cancelled after 4 pm.

Hong Kong has been in the throes of protests since early June. The demonstrations were triggered by a now-suspended bill which would allow suspects to be extradited to China to face trial.

Even though the bill has been suspended by local authorities, the protests have continued and taken on a more pro-democracy outlook. Protesters have also demanded an inquiry into police authority and alleged brutality. Several clashes have taken place between protesters and the police ever since the beginning of the agitation.

China has criticised the protests, with one Chinese official alleging that the demonstrations have "begun to show signs of terrorism." (ANI)

