Protests erupt in Gilgit Baltistan against rigged elections by Imran Khan's PTI

Gilgit-Baltistan [PoK], November 16 (ANI): As the results go in favour of Prime Minister Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in occupied Gilgit Baltistan, the major political parties have hit the streets claiming the polls are rigged.

The elections were held on Sunday in Gilgit Baltistan in 24 constituencies of the Legislative Assembly.

PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari alleged rigging in three constituencies. Addressing a sit-in in Gilgit, he said rigging was made to snatch the mandate of PPP in Gilgit 1, Ghizer 3 and a constituency in Skardu.

He said the PPP will continue to protest till justice is done. Bilawal said PPP will install Amjad Hussain Advocate as the chief minister of Gilgit Baltistan to provide employment and other rights to the people of region.

Bilawal Bhutto said while addressing his supporters, "The election commission was having the responsibility to stop rigging, but besides stopping the ruling government, it continued to target the opposition".



In Ghizar, PPP's Muhammad Ayub also staged sit-in against rigging in Ghizar 4 constituency.

"We will fight against this injustice. Today, our mandate has been hijacked through pre-poll rigging. We will continue till we get justice as the authorities are aware of this rigging", said Muhammad Ayub while addressing his supporters.

The two former chief ministers PML (N)'s Hafiz Hafeez Ur Rehman and PPP's Syed Mehdi Shah have lost their battles.

The elections were held amidst relentless protest by the people of Gilgit Baltistan against the Pakistan government's "illegal occupation" in the region.

India has slammed Pakistan for its decision to hold elections in Gilgit-Baltistan and said any action to alter the status of the militarily-occupied region has no legal basis. (ANI)

