Protests erupt in Peshawar against police brutality

Peshawar [Pakistan], June 27 (ANI): Protests erupted in Pakistan's Peshawar on Friday against police brutality, days after a video surfaced on social media showing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police abusing and stripping an Afghan national naked while filming the ordeal.

Demonstrators gathered outside Tehkal Police Station and shouted slogans against officials on Friday, Dawn reported. They also pelted stones and caused damage to CCTV cameras in the vicinity and set a motorcycle alight.

This was the second day for the protests against the police.

Speaking to Dawn.com, SP Saddar Circle A S Khalid said that the situation was brought under control shortly after protesters gathered.

"Some youngsters were trying to disturb law and order," he said.

Officials used tear gas to disperse the protesters, who were later spotted rinsing their eyes and face with water.

"We are protesting to demand justice for the victim," said 20-year-old Ahmed Khan.

Protestors also gathered outside the provincial assembly's building and staged a demonstration against police torture.

In order to disperse the protesters, officials used tear gas.

On Wednesday, three policemen were arrested and booked for assault and other charges after a video showing them abusing and stripping a man -- identified as a 30-year-old Afghan national who currently resides in Peshawar's Tehkal area.

According to Dawn, in the video showing the abuse, police personnel were heard forcing the man to apologise for using abusive language against police officers.

On Thursday, hundreds of protesters, mostly from Tehkal area, took to the streets.

Protesters gathered in front of the Peshawar Press Club building and blocked the Sher Shah Suri Road, burned old tyres and shouted slogans against police brutality. (ANI)

