Protests erupt in PoK against setting up of quarantine centres

Mirpur [PoK], Mar 23 (ANI): Protests erupted in Mirpur city of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) against the setting up of quarantine centres for the coronavirus positive patients from other parts of Pakistan.

The demonstrators shouted slogans against the Chief Secretary of PoK, saying that the move was a deliberate attempt to bring coronavirus patients from Pakistan to the occupied region.

Javed, a local political leader and protester said, "We have told them that quarantine centres will not be allowed in the city. We are talking to the officials and will not let this happen."

Chaudhry Sadiqque, another protester said, "We have conveyed it to Chief Secretary that patients from other areas, especially Pakistan, will not be allowed here."

There is a surge in the coronavirus patients in Pakistan and occupied areas like PoK and Gilgit Baltistan. The situation is turning grim in Gilgit Baltistan where a large number of Chinese are engaged in China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects.

Pakistan is trying to set up quarantine centres for Coronavirus patients by occupying private hospitals and plazas in PoK and Gilgit Baltistan. These centres will not only facilitate the patients from local areas but other provinces of Pakistan like Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Earlier, in a statement, the United Kashmir People's National Party (UKPNP) had asked Islamabad to stop deliberately spreading coronavirus in PoK to get the international aid.

It said, "Pakistani establishment deliberately spreading the coronavirus to get international aid and also, trying to use the territory of Kashmir to house their sick is a diabolical move".

UKPNP Chairman, Sardar Shaukat Ali Kashmiri said, "It's heartening to note that the people of Mirpur are aware and resisting. Pakistani security personnel's forced locals to evacuate their properties (Plazas) and Mohi-Ud-Din teaching Hospital to convert into quarantine centres. Pakistani secret agencies approaching and forcing locals to stop opposing and cooperate otherwise ready to face consequences". (ANI)

