Protests held outside Sri Lankan President's residence as economic crisis intensifies, curfew imposed

Colombo [Sri Lanka], April 1 (ANI): Several protestors gathered outside the residence of Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Thursday as the island nation faces an unprecedented economic crisis.

The protestors were seen holding placards saying "Gota Go Home", Colombo Page reported.

The protesters clashed with the police outside the residence of President Rajapaksa in Mirihana. The police have used tear gas and water cannons to disperse protesters, according to Daily Mirror.

Security has been tightened around the Rajapaksa's residence due to the protest while army personnel have also been deployed to the location.



According to Sri Lankan media, the protest was staged over the government's failure to address the existing issues in the country.

"Police curfew imposed until further notice with immediate effect within Colombo North, Colombo South, Colombo Central and Nugegoda Police Division," said Inspector General of Police, reported Daily Mirror.

Sri Lanka's economy has been in a free fall since the COVID-19 pandemic due to the crash of the tourism sector.

Sri Lanka is presently facing a foreign exchange shortage which has led to a fuel, power and gas shortage and has sought the assistance of friendly countries for economic assistance.

Sri Lanka is witnessing atleast 10-hour daily power cuts. Sri Lanka's currency has been also devalued by almost SLR 90 against the US dollar since March 8. (ANI)

