Protests in Barcelona against Chinese govt seeking details about Tibet's 11th Panchen Lama

Barcelona [Spain], May 20 (ANI): Foundation Casa De Tibet (Tibet House Foundation) has organised two protests in front of the Chinese Consulate seeking genuine autonomy to Tibet and the whereabouts of the 11th Panchen Lama.

These events were held in front of the Chinese Consulate and, at Plaza Universidad in Barcelona on May 17.

A large number of protesters staged a silent protest holding photographs of the 11th Panchen Lame with 'Missing since May 17, 1995. Where is Panchen Lama' written on it.

During the protest, Thubten Wangchen, the President of the Tibet House Foundation criticised the Chinese government administration for curtailing fundamental and religious rights of people in Tibet.



"Almost six million Tibetans are living in Tibet under repressions and prohibitions. We have asked the United Nation and other international bodies to speak for the freedom of people of various locations including Honk Kong, Uygurs, and Taiwan. But they did nothing," Wangchen said.

He also reiterated that Tibetans were not seeking independence from Chinese but genuine autonomy which needs to be achieved through reconciliation and dialogue. Wangchen also urged the supporters of Tibet, to organise protests in front of Chinese Missions world over.

"The world is showing a blind eye to crimes of China as everybody wants to gain from doing business with China," he said while thanking the Indian government for its support for preserving Tibet culture and protecting the Dalai Lama.

He accused China of being responsible for the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic across the world.

"The entire world knows that you are responsible for the spread of COVID-19. It comes from Wuhan and generated by the Chinese government. Millions of people across the world have died due to it," Wangchen said. (ANI)

