Protests outside Indian Embassy in London were 'overwhelmingly peaceful': British High Commission

New Delhi [India], Aug 16 (ANI): The British High Commission in New Delhi said on Friday that the protests outside the Indian Embassy in London were "overwhelmingly peaceful", amid reports of a tense face-off between Indian and Pakistani diaspora outside the embassy campus.

"Yesterday's protest outside the Indian High Commission in London was overwhelmingly peaceful. We were in close contact with our colleagues at the Indian High Commission throughout the day," a spokesperson for British High Commission in India said.

The Independence Day celebrations by the Indian diaspora in London on Thursday were disrupted by Pakistan-backed protestors and anti-Khalistani elements, who pelted stones and eggs on embassy building and Indians gathered outside.

Meanwhile, London police have arrested four people in connection with the incident. Police also confiscated a footlong dagger from one of the protesters.

The protests were organised against the Indian government's move to revoke Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

