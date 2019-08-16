Representative Image
Protests outside Indian Embassy in London were 'overwhelmingly peaceful': British High Commission

ANI | Updated: Aug 16, 2019 19:02 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 16 (ANI): The British High Commission in New Delhi said on Friday that the protests outside the Indian Embassy in London were "overwhelmingly peaceful", amid reports of a tense face-off between Indian and Pakistani diaspora outside the embassy campus.
"Yesterday's protest outside the Indian High Commission in London was overwhelmingly peaceful. We were in close contact with our colleagues at the Indian High Commission throughout the day," a spokesperson for British High Commission in India said.
The Independence Day celebrations by the Indian diaspora in London on Thursday were disrupted by Pakistan-backed protestors and anti-Khalistani elements, who pelted stones and eggs on embassy building and Indians gathered outside.
Meanwhile, London police have arrested four people in connection with the incident. Police also confiscated a footlong dagger from one of the protesters.
The protests were organised against the Indian government's move to revoke Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 19:37 IST

BRICS nations come together for Urban Environmental Management

Sao Paulo [Brazil], Aug 16 (ANI): Acknowledging the importance of urban environmental management for improving quality of life in cities, the Environment Ministers of BRICS countries on Friday agreed to work together to resolve the multifaceted environmental issues faced by BRICS cities.

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 17:58 IST

India suspends Thar Express

New Delhi [India], Aug 16 (ANI): India on Friday suspended Thar Express, the weekly train service which connects Jodhpur in Rajashtan with Karachi in Pakistan, until further orders, according to a railway official.

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 17:34 IST

Madagascar welcomes new dynamism of bilateral cooperation...

Antananarivo [Madagascar], Aug 16 (ANI): Madagascar has welcomed the new dynamism of bilateral cooperation instilled by Indian government since the beginning of its second term, and sought the support of New Delhi for the development of its several key projects in the field of e-governance, farming, s

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 17:10 IST

4 killed, 12 injured in Quetta mosque blast

Quetta [Pakistan], Aug 16 (ANI): At least four people were killed and 12 others sustained injuries in a blast inside a mosque in Quetta's Kuchlak area on Friday.

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 15:49 IST

Pak actor's shocker: I'm proud ISI agent, so are my countrymen

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 16 (ANI): Pakistani actor Hamza Ali Abbasi recently made a startling admission, not just about himself but also about his fellow citizens. "I am very openly/proudly an ISI agent, just like more than 200 million Pakistanis," the actor wrote in a tweet.

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 15:43 IST

Bhutan wholeheartedly supports India's bid for permanent...

Thimphu [Bhutan], Aug 16 (ANI): The Indian Ambassador to Bhutan, Ruchira Kamboj, on Friday said that the Himalayan nation has extended unequivocal support for India's bid for permanent membership at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 15:27 IST

Inauguration of ISRO's earth station will give fillip to...

Thimphu [Bhutan], Aug 16 (ANI): The inauguration of the ground earth station, built by ISRO will give immense benefits to Bhutan in terms of communication, broadcasting and disaster management sectors, India's ambassador to Bhutan Ruchira Kamboj said on Friday.

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 14:54 IST

Pak launches crackdown on sale of Indian film CDs

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 16 (ANI) : Pakistan has launched a crackdown on the sale of CDs of Indian movies and banned the airing of advertisements featuring India-made products on television channels in the wake of soaring tensions between the neighbours over the recent developments in Jammu and Ka

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 14:08 IST

Bhutan lauds India's decisions in J&K as 'bold, courageous and...

Thimphu [Bhutan], Aug 16 (ANI): Bhutan has lauded India's decisions on Jammu and Kashmir calling them "bold, courageous and forward-looking", says India's Ambassdor to the country Ruchira Kamboj.

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 13:14 IST

Pak summons Indian envoy for 3rd time this week over alleged...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 16 (ANI): Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner to Pakistan, Gaurav Ahluwalia, on Friday, for the third time in a week over alleged ceasefire violations.

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 12:58 IST

Malaysia probes Zakir Naik over religious remarks

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], Aug 16 (ANI): Malaysian authorities have initiated an investigation against controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik over his intent to provoke a peace breach while making alleged and sensitive remarks on the Hindus and Chinese residing in the Muslim-majority nation.

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 12:48 IST

US threatens to revoke visas of released Iranian tanker crew,...

.Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 16 (ANI): The United States on Thursday (local time) threatened to impose a visa ban on the crew members, including 24 Indians, of the Iranian oil tanker that was released by Gibraltar despite Washington's request not to do so.

