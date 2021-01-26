'Proud as punch to share values with world's largest democracy: Taiwan on India's 72nd Republic Day

Taipei [Taiwan], January 26 (ANI): Extending greetings to India on the occasion of 72nd Republic Day Taiwan said that it is "proud as punch" to share values making both countries great.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, ROC (Taiwan), said in a tweet, "Our turn to say happy Republic Day to Indian friends far and wide. India is the largest democracy in the world and Taiwan is proud as punch to share those values making our countries great. We're Better Together! JW"



The relations between India, Taiwan and the United States have been growing closer in recent years in response to China's moves in the Indo-Pacific region.

Last year, Taipei Times quoted Taiwan's Deputy Foreign Minister Tien Chung-kwang as saying, "With the government's New Southbound Policy, India is a good place for Taiwanese businesses to build production bases, given its democracy, ample human resources and strategically important location."

As India-China's relations go south, The Irrawaddy in an earlier report quoted India's representative to Taiwan, Gourangalal Das, as saying in Taipei, that India's start-up ecosystem, smart agriculture, precision medicine, skills training and industrial automation offer great opportunities for India-Taiwan collaboration. (ANI)

