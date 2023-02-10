Proud to travel by Vande Bharat train: Israel envoy

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 10 (ANI): Before the inauguration of the Vande Bharat train from Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Counsel General of Israel to midwest India Mumbai, Kobbi Shoshani had a first-hand experience of the train, saying he was 'proud' to have travelled in a Vande Bharat Express.

"Proud to travel by Vande Bharat Train from Mumbai-Solapur to be inaugurated by PM Modi-ji," Shoshani said in a tweet.

Sharing glimpses of the Vande Bharat train, the Counsel General of Israel in a video said he was happy to be on a Vande Bharat train.

"At the speed of 160 kilometers an hour, this is a fantastic Bullet train. My point of view is that the most important relevant project of India and don't forget mainly India," the Israel envoy said in the video.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off two new Vande Bharat trains from Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus on Friday.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, CM Eknath Shinde, and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis were present on the occasion.

The new and upgraded version of Vande Bharat Express will run between Mumbai and Solapur and Mumbai and Sainagar Shirdi.

Mumbai-Solapur train, the ninth Vande Bharat train will connect the country's commercial capital to the City of Textiles and Hutatmas in Maharashtra and ensure faster connectivity to pilgrimage centres such as Siddheshwar in Solapur, Akkalkot, Tuljapur, Pandharpur near Solapur and Alandi near Pune.



Speaking at the at flagging off ceremony of an inaugural run of Mumbai-Solapur and Mumbai-Sainagar Shirdi Vande Bharat Express, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said work has begun to make it an international-level terminus.

"We are introducing 2 Vande Bharat together, that too from the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus. Work has begun to make this an international level terminus," said Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said it is for the first time that an amount of Rs 13,500 cr has been allocated for railway projects in the state.

"A few people questioned what Maharashtra got in the budget. They clearly didn't read the Budget document properly. As the Railway Minister and Deputy CM (Devendra Fadnavis) said, Maharashtra had never received Rs 13,500 cr for the railway. For the first time, this amount has been allocated for railway in the state," said Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde.

According to Railways, the existing superfast train takes 7 hours 55 minutes while Vande Bharat will complete the same journey in 6 hours 30 minutes, thus saving 1 hour 30 minutes of travel time. It will also connect pilgrimage centres, textile hubs, tourist sites, and the education hub of Pune.

The 10th Vande Bharat Train in the country, the Mumbai-Sainagar Shirdi Vande Bharat Express, will boost connectivity to important pilgrimage centres in Maharashtra's Nashik, Trimbakeshwar, Sainagar Shirdi, and Shani Singapur.

The Vande Bharat Train is an indigenously manufactured, Semi-High Speed and self-propelled train set. The train is equipped with state-of-the-art passenger amenities, providing a much faster, more comfortable and more convenient travel experience for railway passengers.

According to Indian Railways, Vande Bharat 2.0 is equipped with advanced and improved features enabling it to reach 0 to 100 kmph in just 52 seconds, a further 129 seconds to reach 160 kmph, and a maximum speed of up to 180 kilometers per hour. The improved Vande Bharat will weigh 392 tonnes as compared to the previous version, which weighed 430 tonnes.

It also comes with Wi-Fi connection on-demand facility. Every coach has 32-inch screens providing passengers with information and infotainment, compared to the 24-inch screens in the previous version. The Vande Bharat Express 2.0 is also environmentally friendly as the ACs are 15 per cent more energy efficient. (ANI)

