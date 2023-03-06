PTI announces "historic public rally" in Lahore on March 8

Lahore [Pakistan], March 6 (ANI): The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) announced that they will hold a "historic" rally in Lahore on Wednesday, which will be attended by party chairman and the former prime minister Imran Khan, Tribune reported.

Party leader Hammad Azhar said no one can silence the ex-PM as his voice is Pakistan's voice right now. The announcement comes as Imran Khan has been evading arrest attempts by law enforcement agencies and is facing charges of money laundering and the Toshakhana case where he illegally sold the gifts received during his tenure as the prime minister.

Despite the ongoing legal issues, the PTI leadership remains undeterred and is keen to showcase its strength in Lahore, the Tribune reported.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, party leader Hammad Azhar said, "When that lion (Imran Khan) will leave Zaman Park on Wednesday, there will be historic scenes in Lahore. Future generations would read and see the pictures and videos of [this event]. They will see how a nation comes alive."

Hammad also took a swipe at the ruling government, saying that the leaders sitting in Islamabad often forget what the actual temperament of Pakistan is, the report stated.



"The weather is usually pleasant in Islamabad, so the people sitting on the throne often forget what the actual temperature of Pakistan is," he said.

The Tribune reported that the PTI had previously suspended its 'Jail Bharo' movement earlier this month following the Supreme Court's ruling in a suo motu notice over the delay in the announcement of elections in Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P).

However, several PTI leaders and workers were still arrested as part of the movement, which sought to mark a protest against the government's policies and to put pressure on the government to announce elections.

Further, as per the Tribune report, it remains to be seen how the government will respond to the PTI's planned rally in Lahore, particularly given Imran Khan's ongoing legal troubles.

However, the PTI leadership is clearly determined to show that it still has the support of the people and that Imran Khan remains a potent force in the country's political landscape. (ANI)

