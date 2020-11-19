PTI appointed govt in Gilgit-Baltistan seeks Army assistance to "maintain law and order situation"

Gilgit-Baltistan [PoK], November 19 (ANI): As major Pakistan opposition parties protest against the results of the recently held Gilgit-Baltistan elections, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) appointed government in the region has sought for Army's help to control the security situation.

According to a report by Dawn, through a letter written to the Federal Ministry of Interior, the Gilgit-Baltistan appointed government has requisitioned two companies of the army to maintain law and order situation in Gilgit and Chilas.

It is reported that the PTI appointed government in Gilgit-Baltistan has asked for 480 troops, out of which 300 will be deployed in Gilgit and 180 in Chilas.



The troops will standby as a third-tier security layer to aid the administration and will remain deployed till November 23, Dawn said.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has continued their sit-in near the deputy commissioner's office in Gilgit against "rigging" in the elections.

The complete but unofficial results of all 23 constituencies, where polling was held on Sunday, indicate that the PTI has emerged as the single largest party on10 seats, followed by seven independents.

The PPP won three seats, the PML-N two and the Majlis Wahdatul Muslimeen, which had a seat adjustment arrangement with the PTI, got one seat, Dawn reported.

Addressing a press conference in Gilgit a day after polls closed and unofficial results showed the PPP had won only three out of the 24 seats in the GB Legislative Assembly, PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari claimed that results were manipulated "overnight" for elections on seats that the PPP was winning and the party was declared to have lost them during the day. (ANI)

