PTI Chief Imran arrives at Islamabad HC for pre-arrest bail in multiple cases

Islamabad [Pakistan], March 27 (ANI): Imran Khan, Chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), appeared in Islamabad High Court on Monday to seek pre-arrest bail in several cases filed against him in the federal capital, Geo News reported.

Imran Khan, who has multiple cases registered against him arrived in Islamabad from Lahore.

Khan's lawyers petitioned the IHC for pre-arrest bail in the multiple cases registered in different police stations throughout the federal capital.

The petition asks the court to prevent the federal government from arresting the PTI chief in those cases, claiming that the cases were filed for political revenge, Geo News reported.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) Monday barred the television channels from live and recorded coverage of rallies or public gatherings by any party, organisation, and individual being held in the federal capital today, Geo News reported.



The According to the regulatory body, the prohibition order includes a ban on any procession or rally being staged today in the federal capital under Section 27(a) of the PEMRA Ordinance 2002.

The PEMRA ordered a ban on live coverages, rallies just before Imran Khan departed for Islamabad from Lahore to appear in the court for his cases.

In an advisory issued on Monday titled "Prohibition order on live coverage under Section 27 of Pemra Ordinance 2002", the electronic media regulator stated that it has been observed with concern that satellite TV channels are showing live footage and images of a violent mob, attacks on police and law enforcing agencies, Geo News reported.

"Such footage/images were seen on TV screens without any editorial oversight during a recent standoff between political party workers and law enforcing agencies in Lahore wherein, a violent mob used petrol bombs, injuring armless policemen and blazing police vehicles. The live telecast of such footage on different satellite TV channels created chaos and panic among the viewers and Police," it stated.

PEMRA also said that such activism by the mob jeopardises the law and order situation and makes public properties and lives vulnerable. (ANI)

