PTI chief Imran Khan reiterates call for "Haqeeqi Azadi"

Faisalabad [Pakistan], September 5 (ANI): Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief and former Prime Minister Imran Khan, on Sunday, while announcing another Telethon in the coming week to raise funds for the flood victims reiterated his call for "Haqeeqi Azadi", local media reported.

The PTI chief, while addressing a public gathering in Faisalabad, said that he would hold another telethon next Sunday in Sindh for raising 'billions of funds' once again for the flood victims and asked the youth to be prepared for his call for getting real independence in the country, ARY News reported.

Khan said that record crop production was witnessed during the last two years of the PTI government. He added that the situation has changed now as people are witnessing a rise in unemployment and fuel prices after a government was imposed through a foreign conspiracy.

He lambasted the Shehbaz Sharif-led coalition government and reiterated that it had destroyed the national economy in four months. He said Shehbaz Sharif, his brother Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari were allegedly involved in laundering public money abroad. He also alleged that Sharif and Zardari's families were looting the national treasury for the last 30 years, ARY News reported.

He also said that corrupt people steal the country's money and send it out and added that dams have to be built to protect the country from floods.

"I will soon collect billions of rupees again for the flood victims through another telethon next Sunday," he announced.

He reiterated that political instability in the country will only be ended through fresh elections. He asked the youth to be prepared for his call for getting real independence in the country.



Khan earlier on August 27 announced the establishment of a fund to collect donations for the flood-affected people of the country. He held an international telethon on August 29 to collect funds of billion of rupees for flood victims.

The ex-PM had said that a nation can only come out of a catastrophe by dealing with it together. He had also announced that his fight for Haqeeqi Azadi will not stop as it was not a political campaign for him but a struggle for real independence.

Meanwhile, the unprecedented rainfall and floods have created havoc in Pakistan. The catastrophic floods have resulted in the death of nearly 1,300 people in the country.

Sixty-six districts have been officially declared to be 'calamity hit' by the Government of Pakistan - 31 in Balochistan, 23 in Sindh, nine in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and three in Punjab.

Millions of children, women, and men have been affected since mid-June, and over a thousand lives have been lost. People have lost their homes, livestock, harvest-ready crops, and their only sources of livelihood. Infrastructure across the country has suffered massive damage, and roads, bridges, and buildings have been washed away.

At least, 1,468,019 houses have been partially or totally damaged, while 736,459 livestock have been killed due to the floods.

The estimated economic loss to Pakistan from floods has increased from USD 10 billion to USD 12.5 billion. Inflation is projected to go up to the range of 24 per cent to 27 per cent and will touch 30 per cent for the current fiscal year.

Due to internal displacement, more than 500,000 people are currently living in relief camps across Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, and Punjab. (ANI)

