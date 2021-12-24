PTI decides to dissolve party's organisational structure after defeat in KP local body polls

Islamabad [Pakistan], December 24 (ANI): Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Friday announced that after Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf suffered defeat in the first phase of the recently held local body elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the party has decided to dissolve its organisational structure.

"Since party tickets were distributed on the basis of nepotism as against the principles of fairness and merit, Prime minister Imran Khan is very upset," Geo tv quoting Fawad reported as saying, adding that in the light of the situation, the party has decided to dissolve its organisational structure across Pakistan.

The Minister for Information and Broadcasting was addressing a press conference in Islamabad in which he said that the party has decided to form a new constitutional committee to devise a strategy for the second phase of the local bodies election in the province, the media outlet said.

Speaking about the outcome of the polls, the minister said that he has received complaints that the tickets for the recently held LG polls in the province were distributed among families of party members.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) has won elections in 10 tehsil councils, PTI in 9, ANP in 5, PML-N and Jamaat-e-Islami have bagged one seat each, The News International reported citing the unofficial and unconfirmed results of 31 out of 64 tehsil councils in 17 districts.



Meanwhile, Imran Khan will give the chief minister guidelines to devise an effective strategy for the next phase of the local body elections in the province scheduled next month.

Earlier, Pakistan premier, who is not happy with the PTI's performance in KP, had summoned KP's Mahmood Khan to Islamabad.

The tickets had been issued to the relatives of the governor, ministers and the lawmakers of the PTI, according to the report.

Further, PTI MPA in Lakki Marwat Dr Hasham In mullah had been ignored while allocating the tickets, according to the report.

While national elections are only due in 2023, the loss in a party stronghold comes as Khan's government grapples with the highest inflation and the worst-performing currency in Asia. (ANI)

