PTI government deserves the boot, not votes: Maryam Nawaz

Gilgit-Baltistan [PoK], November 12 (ANI): Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday stated that the incumbent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would be sent packing from Gilgit-Baltistan on November 15, adding that it deserves 'the boot', not votes.

While addressing a public rally in Gilgit-Baltistan's Nagar, Sharif said that the government was attempting to steal PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif's hard work, reported The News.

"Issue directives at your polling stations and don't let [them] steal your vote," said Sharif, as she urged her party workers to foil attempts to rig the upcoming election and "guard the ballots".



The PML-N leader added that Prime Minister Imran Khan's fate lies with the people and they must now "hold him accountable".

She further urged the people to vote for PML-N in the upcoming elections.

"My message to the Chief Election Commissioner is: Do not come in between the PML-N and the people's vote. If you steal it, the people will never forgive you," The News quoted Sharif.

The party vice-president also said that there was no place in the party for the 'disloyal who left the party in difficult times'.

Pakistan had earlier announced that they will hold elections to the Gilgit Baltistan legislative assembly on November 15. (ANI)

