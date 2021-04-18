PTI govt must prosecute Imran Khan before booking Sanaullah, says PML-N leader Marriyum Aurangzeb

Lahore [Pakistan], April 18 (ANI): Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb on Sunday said that before registering a case of terrorism against the party's Punjab president Rana Sanaullah, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government must prosecute Imran Khan, who is an absconder in a terrorism case, reported The News International.

In a series of tweets, while responding to Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, Marriyum said that PM Imran Khan was an absconder since 2014. The orders for his arrest were issued, she said, adding that "still, no arrests have been made".

"So, before you [launch a case against] Rana Sanullah, drop absconder Imran sahib off at the terrorism court," she added.

Marriyum said Imran had been absconding for almost seven years now. She said a case was registered against him in 2014 for his violence-inciting remarks.

However, she said Imran had not been arrested in this case yet. She said such double standards would not be allowed.



Earlier, Fawad had announced that a terrorism case will be registered against PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah.

He said that Sanaullah had threatened the Punjab chief secretary, commissioner and other government officers a day earlier and a case would be registered against him under the Anti-Terrorism Act, for which instructions have been given, reported Geo News.

Responding to Fawad's statement, Sanaullah said the federal minister should not delay filing a case against him -- and asked Chaudhry to become the plaintiff.

"I will stand by my position ... threats cannot hold me back," the PML-N leader said.

"You should compare (Chief of banned TLP) Saad Rizvi's statements to those made by me and then to those made by Imran Khan, before you move to file a case under anti-terror laws against me," he added. (ANI)

