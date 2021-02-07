PTI lawmaker booked for disrupting anti-encroachment drive at his Karachi farmhouse

Sindh [Pakistan], February 7 (ANI): Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmaker Haleem Adil Sheikh has been charged for attempted murder, interference in government duties and disruption in the anti-encroachment drive carried out at his Malir farmhouse.

According to a report by Geo News, the Karachi police has registered first information report (FIR) against Haleem Adil Sheikh -- the leader of the Opposition in the Sindh Assembly -- included clauses pertaining to disturbing peace, financial loss to government property, assault on government employees, attempted murder, intimidation, and interference in the government's work.



The case was filed after the anti-encroachment drive officials, who were carrying out their duty at Haleem's farmhouse, encountered violence. Some protesters even hurled stones at the officials.

At least 70 people, including the PTI lawmaker, were named in the case filed at the Memon Goth police station on behalf of Muhammad Ayub, a resident of Karachi's Korangi neighbourhood, Geo News reported.

While Sindh Information and Local Government Minister, Nasir Hussain Shah has said that the anti-encroachment drive in Sindh is being conducted upon the orders of Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed, but the PTI lawmaker has accused the operation as "political revenge" by the Pakistan Peoples Party-led Sindh government. (ANI)

