PTI leader Shaukat Yousafzai invites PDM for dialogue before Peshawar rally

Peshawar [Pakistan], October 31 (ANI): Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Shaukat Yousafzai on Friday once again offered the opposition's Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) an opportunity to hold talks on all issues except accountability matters, before the PDM's rally in Peshawar in November.

The PTI leader also urged the PDM to postpone its Peshawar rally in the larger public interest, reported Daily Pakistan.

"Peshawar has witnessed a tragic terrorism incident in which innocent children of a madrassa were targeted. The PDM should reconsider its Peshawar rally in view of the potential threat of terrorism. The provincial government will not impose any ban on rallies and processions," said Yousafzai.

He also said that the PTI government will give full security to all the rallies and processions of the opposition, and added that the PDM should not play with the lives of people to save the corruption of some leaders.

"The Pakistan army and police have made huge sacrifices to eradicate terrorism. However, speeches are being made in PDM rallies against Pak Army which is reprehensible and making enemies of the country happy...This is providing an opportunity to the enemy to propagandize against Pakistan," Daily Pakistan quoted Yousafzai.



Yousafzai stated that if the PDM had an agenda on public issues, the government was ready to negotiate with them.

He further defended the PTI government, stating that all the indicators of the economy were moving in the right direction as Prime Minister Imran Khan was aware of inflation and was taking strict measures to control it.

The senior PTI leader also claimed that the opposition wanted to protect the corruption of its leaders, which he said would not be allowed under any circumstances.

The third anti-government rally of Pakistan opposition's 11-party alliance, PDM, took place in Quetta, Balochistan on Sunday.

PDM had earlier organised two mammoth rallies in Gujranwala and Karachi as part of countrywide agitations, calling for the resignation of Imran Khan. (ANI)

