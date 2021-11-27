PTI leader shot dead in Pak's Sindh province

Islamabad [Pakistan], November 27 (ANI): A leader of Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) was killed in the country's Sindh province, local media reported on Saturday.

According to Daily Pakistan, unidentified attackers targeted Sakhawat inside his own rice mill in the Qambar Shahdadkot area of the province.



The ruling party leader was rushed to a local medical facility and later declared dead, according to Daily Pakistan.

Following the attack, attackers managed to escape from the spot. The ruling party leader was one of the stalwart workers of the PTI Sindh chapter and was also the president of the Rice Mill Association.

Meanwhile, opposition Leader Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh has strongly condemned the killing of Sakhawat and expressed his condolences to the bereaved family. Sheikh also alleged SSP Shahadatkot of lawlessness and for being the patron of criminals in the remote area. (ANI)

