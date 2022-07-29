PTI lodges complaint after Imran Khan receives death threat once again

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 29 (ANI): Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) lodged a complaint against a leader of the Awami National Party (ANP) for allegedly sending a death threat to the party's chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

PTI's Additional General Secretary Omer Ayub Khan filed the complaint against ANP leader Aimal Wali Khan at the Secretariat police station, but the police said it had sent a letter to the legal branch for opinion over the application, the Dawn newspaper reported.

The application mentioned that the ANP leader said, "If you want to make the country safe then Imran Khan ko thikane lagana ho ga (Imran Khan must be disposed of)."

Ayub Khan said that he had a video clip of the statement made by the ANP leader.

The statement also mentioned that Aamir Kiani and Sibghatullah Virk are witnesses to Aimal Wali's statement, local media reported.

Earlier, letters were sent to Imran Khan by the intelligence agencies and institutes warning that his life is in danger.

The complaint urged for the arrest of Aimal Wali Khan and added that the case should be registered immediately against those involved in the conspiracy.



The police Public Relations Officer (PRO) said that the police received the application and registered it in the daily diary of the Secretariat police station, adding that it is a political statement and cases are not registered on such statements.

Even though the statement is not a cognisable offence, legal opinion was sought from the police's prosecution branch over the application, the PRO added.

The PRO said that a letter was also written and sent to the branch.

Earlier, amid assassination rumours, a spying attempt on Imran Khan was foiled in June when an employee of Bani Gala was trying to install a spy device in Khan's room.

Citing sources, Pakistan's local media outlet ARY News reported that an employee of Bani Gala was paid to install a device in the former prime minister's bedroom. However, the spying attempt was foiled after another employee informed the security team about the installation of the device.

This development comes amid rumours of a plot being hatched to assassinate Imran Khan. Earlier the security agencies were put on high alert in adjoining areas of Bani Gala in the city in view of this alleged threat.

Many from PTI asserted that Imran Khan's life is in danger.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Faisal Vawda had also made similar claims that there was a conspiracy to assassinate the former Pakistani PM over his refusal to "sell the country". (ANI)

