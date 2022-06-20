PTI supporters stage nationwide protest against inflation

Islamabad [Pakistan], June 20 (ANI): A large number of workers and supporters of Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf on Sunday staged protests across the country against rising inflation on the call of party chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan.

Protestors gathered at Shahrah-e-Quaideen in Karachi and staged a protest led by the former governor of Sindh province, Imran Ismail, and other members of the PTI's local leadership, the Dawn reported.

Slogans were raised against the incumbent government of Pakistan as the protestors held protests in front of the main Hashtnagri Gate in Peshawar. Similar protests were held in Islamabad and the neighbouring Rawalpindi.

In Lahore, the protestors, which included a number of women, gathered at Liberty Chowk, the Dawn reported.

A huge police force was deployed on the road leading from Sharea Faisal to Shahrah-e-Quaideen to maintain the law and order situation during the protest.

Extending his support to the protestors, PTI chief Imran Khan virtually addressed them and said that he had asked people to take to the streets against inflation for their own good, the Dawn reported.



In his speech, Imran warned his supporters of more price hikes and inflation and asked them to unite against the imported government. While comparing his regime with the Shehbaz Sharif's government, the PTI chief said that his government had rolled out subsidies and distributed health cards despite being in the IMF programme.

"This government is in the IMF programme for two months and we remained in it for two and a half years," the PTI chief said.

He further added that the country saw a boost in the economy by 5.4 per cent and 6 per cent for two consecutive years, during the regime of PTI, the Dawn reported.

Speaking of Pakistan's exit from the FATF grey list, Imran said, "It was the effort of our team led by Hammad Azhar, with all institutions on board, including the Pakistan Army, that resulted in Pakistan nearly exiting the FATF's grey list."

Imran Khan on Thursday called on people to hold protests across the country this Sunday against the imported government as he continued with his foreign conspiracy diatribe that started after his ouster from power in April.

He said that the party's future course of action will be decided along with the nation in the protest.

Oppression and force cannot stop the people from raising their voices, he said. (ANI)

