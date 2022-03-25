PTI's ally suggests replacement of Imran khan to end political turmoil in Pakistan

Islamabad [Pakistan], March 25 (ANI): Ahead of the no-confidence motion in National Assembly, the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government's ally Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has suggested a change in the Prime Minister's Office to end the political crisis in the country, reported local media citing sources.

"PM Imran Khan should nominate another leader from the PTI in his place so that the coalition parties can take a positive decision," The News International quoted the MQM-P during its meeting with the delegation of PTI at the Parliament Lodges.

According to the sources, the government's delegation has assured the MQM-P leadership that all their reservations and problems would be addressed, adding that all the promises made by the PTI will be fulfilled.



Further, the PTI delegation also requested its ally to not isolate them in the difficult time of a no-trust motion against Imran Khan.

Meanwhile, the MQM-P leaders have complained that despite being the allies of the government for three and half years, none of the promises made to them were fulfilled, according to the media outlet.

Notably, it is the second time that MQM-P floated the idea of a government minus-Imran Khan. Earlier, when this idea was floated, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi asserted the PTI's allegiance to Khan and said that there was "no room for Minus-Imran".

The Opposition parties in Pakistan are jettisoning mutual hatred to oust Imran Khan as they submitted the no-trust motion in the National Assembly secretariat on March 8.

Khan is set to face a no-confidence vote against him today. (ANI)

