PTI's internal rifts biggest reason of Khan's declining political grip

Islamabad [Pakistan], April 5 (ANI): The greatest challenge to Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan's political grip was the struggle to bridge the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI's) internal rifts.

Powerful PTI members turned against Khan and expressed their willingness to support the opposition in the upcoming vote, said Brussels-based think tank South Asia Democratic Forum (SADF).

Most noteworthy are two businessmen, Jahangir Khan Tareen (the Tareen faction has approximately eight members in the NA) and Aleem Khan. Imran Khan alienated his greatest supporters within the PTI when he appointed Usman Ahmad Buzdar as Chief Minister (CM) of Punjab, for Buzdar was perceived by many as not suitable for this post.



To calm the tensions and restore party cohesiveness the PM took two steps. First, he dismissed CM Buzdar. This pleased not only disgruntled PTI members but also several coalition partners.

Secondly, Khan also stated that there is a 'foreign conspiracy' to topple his government. His strategy is obvious, for by portraying himself as a victim of a foreign threat, Khan appeals to PTI defectors and coalition partners to change their minds and overcome partisan politics in the name of national interests, said the forum.

After Pakistani President Arif Alvi dissolved the National Assembly after the deputy speaker rejected the no-trust vote against the PM, the political turmoil turned into a constitutional crisis.

Pakistan's Election Commission has said that it won't be able to conduct general elections in the country within three months due to various legal and procedural challenges, local media reported.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan will continue as the Prime Minister until the caretaker Prime Minister is appointed, said the President as the SC is looking into the matter of National Assembly dissolution. (ANI)

