PTI's Umar accuses Shehbaz govt of attempting to create rift between Imran and Army

Islamabad [Pakistan], August 10 (ANI): Senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) member Asad Umar has accused the Shehbaz Sharif-led Pakistan government of trying to create a rift between Imran Khan's party and the powerful Army.

Lambasting the ruling coalition, Umar addressed a press conference in Lahore on Wednesday.

He said that cases were being filed against PTI in a manner as if it is a threat to Pakistan, adding that foreign powers have a habit of dictating Pakistan.

As per Dawn, the PTI leader said it was a historic turnaround that the people had taken to the streets and rejected foreign interference as they saw Imran as their "hope".

Stating further, Umar said a "condemnable" tweet was posted from a Twitter account that merely had 50 followers, and it was played up by accounts with a huge following only to add fuel to the fire, reported Dawn.



The top brass of the ruling coalition, including Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Asif Ali Zardari and Maulana Fazlur Rehman had been criticising the Pakistan Army until the recent past, he added asking why no action was taken against them back then.

The PTI leader further stated that Imran had always emphasised the need to have a strong army, even after losing the government and dismissed the possibility of Imran being sidelined from mainstream politics.

"If decisions for the future of Pakistan are taken, it will only be made by people and not anyone else," he added, saying the government will need a new Constitution to knock Imran out of politics, reported Dawn.

Opposing the arrest of Shahbaz Gill, Umar said incarcerated party leader Shahbaz Gill has all rights to explain and justify whatever he had said.

"He has the right to clear his position under the law," he stated, asking whether any action was taken against Nawaz Sharif who had been rebuking the Army's top brass since time immemorial. (ANI)

