Public anger mounts as floods hit Gilgit-Baltistan

Gilgit-Baltistan [PoK], July 17 (ANI): Residents of Gilgit-Baltistan have shown anger towards local administration and the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) over the lack of arrangement for the people affected by severe floods in the region.

"No one has come to take stock of the situation. Many people living near the river have migrated to safer places. People are in trouble as our houses are destroyed. Department of Disaster Management was established, but it is playing no role," said a resident of the district.

Another resident informed that the floods in the region have been partly the result of a recently constructed dam and bridge on a river.

"A bridge was constructed, which we thought will be helpful to us. But, the contractor has built a dam near the last pillar. Due to this dam, we are facing floods and hundreds of our houses are in danger," the local said.

The National Monsoon Contingency Response Directive 2019 recently issued by the authority mentions that monsoon rains could result in melting and calving of glaciers and the increase in sea levels, along with flash floods and landslides.

Among the regions at the risk due to this are Diamer, Ghizer, Hunza, Skardu, Ghanche, Kharmang, Nagar, Shigar, and Chitral. (ANI)

