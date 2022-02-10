Publicize report on border issue with China at earliest: Nepal Province Assembly lawmaker

Surkhet [Nepal], February 10 (ANI): An opposition party lawmaker from Karnali Province has demanded Nepal's federal Government publicize a report on the border issue with China at the earliest during a parliament session here on Wednesday.

Dal Rawal, Province Assembly representative of CPN-UML from Humla District demanded the Federal Government release the report submitted earlier in September without further delay.

"Regarding border issue with our neighbouring nation China in the Humla District, the Government of Nepal had formed an investigating committee. Earlier committee formed in 2073 (2016/17) had ruled out any problems in the border but the last one (2020) had pointed out some issues regarding border (with China) especially in the Kit area, which lies near Hilsawhere a canal was built unilaterally. Later after increased surveillance from Nepal Police they dismantled the structure, issues as such has been pointed out in the report stating there are issues about border which has been reported in BBC Nepali Service," the provincial lawmaker said.

He also claimed that the government study about such issues falls under the right of every citizen to know about it and further requested the central government to publicize it.

"From honorable Province House Speaker this Assembly and Karnali Government, I want to question Federal Government why has the report been kept confidential after making expenses for study. The report should be publicized at its earliest so that sovereign Nepali citizens and locals of Karnaliand people of Humla would get to know the findings. If there are any issues then it should be dealt diplomatically," he added.

A leaked Nepal government report commissioned last September has accused China of encroaching into Western Nepal along their shared border. The government's report was commissioned in September last year after reports emerged that China has been trespassing in the district of Humla. The committee was formed under the Home Ministry Joint Secretary to study the dispute over the Nepal-China border.

The team studied border pillars, especially in the Limi valley, and initial findings confirmed that there were some serious border issues between Nepal and China. Despite all evidence on the ground, the report is now pending with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.



The committee has already submitted the report to the Home Ministry. The report noted that the Chinese side had crossed the border and suggested that the two sides work together to resolve the issue.

On Tuesday, the Government spokesperson, Gyanendra Bahadur Karki reacted to the recent UK media report stating the issue should be dealt with on the basis of reality, not on reports, adding that Kathmandu would study the matter and bring out an official statement thereafter.

"Regarding the query about the border dispute with China which has been raised, we should deal it not on the basis of reports but on the basis of reality, at appropriate times. The reality should be studied promptly and the government would publicize official statement thereafter only," Karki had said in response to a question by ANI at a regular press conference on Tuesday.

"Our borders whether it is with India or China, if there are any issues about the borders then we are ready to solve those through diplomatic ways and these problems should not arise and the government would work diligently on it," Karki added.

It was reported that the border encroachment was intensified in Humla during the then KP Oli-led government. But then-Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali, referring to a study done in 2016, said the structures were built on Chinese soil.

Similarly, the Chinese Embassy in Kathmandu had clarified that the structures were constructed in its own territory and there was no border dispute between Nepal and China.

However, the then main opposition party, the Nepali Congress had issued a statement accusing the government of trying to cover up the border issue despite the evidence. (ANI)

