Pul Moran: A testament to undying love in Punjab

Punjab [India], April 30 (ANI): "Pul Moran," Punjab's very own Taj Mahal!, is a representation of love. Even though it does not compare to the iconic Taj Mahal in terms of architectural marvel, however, the same love and idolatry inspired its construction, Khalsa Vox reported.

As per a legend, Moran was a Muslim 'nautch' girl from Kashmir who resided in Makhanpur, a tiny and little-known village halfway between Amritsar and Lahore. She is said to perform for Maharaja Ranjit Singh at the regal "Baradari" in Dhanoa Kalan Village, where he reportedly fell in love with her right away and gave her the nickname "Moran," which in Punjabi means "peacock," in honour of her elegant dancing.

There are many stories involving the two lovers; one of the stories say that Maharaja Ranjit Singh was completely taken over by Moran's beauty and used to lavish her with unending presents. According to the legend, one day as Moran was making her way to the "Baradari" (the performance pavilion) for her dance, she dropped her silver slipper--a gift from the Maharaja--into the canal. She was in such shock that she refused to dance that evening. Ranjit Singh too was saddened by his beloved's ordeal, so he ordered that a bridge be constructed right away over the canal for her convenience. As a result, the "Pul Kanjari," or Punjabi Taj Mahal, was built, according to Khalsa Vox.

To go a bit further back in time, it is said that the Maharaja frequently journeyed between Amritsar and Lahore, thus he had a rest house (Baradari) constructed about 35 miles from Amritsar, close to the Wagah border. On these occasions, his favourite dancer, Moran, was called in to provide entertainment. The people began dubbing the bridge "Pul Kanjari," a derisive word for a dancer since it had been built for Moran! Later on, it was agreed upon to change its name to 'Pul Moran' as Maharaja will subsequently marry Moran which technically converted her from being his concubine to a queen.

Along with the construction of a bridge, Ranjit Singh also constructed a Shiva temple, a Gurudwara, a Mosque, and a Sarovar (water tank) on the same premises, as per Khalsa Vox.



It is obvious that Maharaja Ranjit Singh married Moran out of love for her, but it was also an egalitarian choice to uphold the equality of all people, religions, and castes. In a lavish ceremony amid much fanfare in 1802, they were married at a "haveli" in Amritsar. After their wedding, the couple moved to Lahore where Moran had her own 'haveli' built by her adoring husband in the 'Papar Mandi' neighbourhood inside Lahore's Shah Aalmi Gate.

It's interesting to note that the Maharaja is claimed to have considered Moran a close confidante and advisor. She must have had excellent administrative skills to hold her post.

She proved her mettle repeatedly and established her court in the "haveli," where she heard the complaints of the common people. Soon after, the residents gave her the title of "Moran Sarkar." Maharaja built a mosque beside her haveli at her request; it is today known as "Jamia Masjid Tarro Moran." The Persian word "tarro" means "revolving." The name comes from Moran's prior dancing fame, which included multiple quick rotations, according to Khalsa Vox.

She is also accredited for constructing a "Madrasa" in 1823 and the Shivala Temple in the Lahore Fort. The 'Moranshahi' coin series, which was issued by Maharaja Ranjit Singh, was struck between 1802 and 1827. A peacock plume representing his favourite wife was imprinted on these coins.

Moran's legacy is diverse and has different meanings for different people. Due to her occupation as a dancer, some people call her names like "Kanjari" and "Tawaif," but others view her as a kind queen deserving of respect and awe.

Thus, it can be said that Sikhs are remembered just as much for their courage and valour as they are for their love. The Maharaja Ranjit Singh and Moran epic is a tale of love and devotion. "Pul Moran" is a testament to this unwavering love, Khalsa Vox reported. (ANI)

