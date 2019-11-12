Punjabi generals in Pak army spying for US, alleges Pashtun leader Mahmood Khan Achakzai

Peshawar [Pakistan], Nov 11 (ANI): A noted Pashtun leader and Chairman of Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party has alleged that Punjabi generals in Pakistan army were found spying for the United States and yet it is the Pashtuns, Sindhis, Balochs and Seraikis who are treated badly in the country.

Mahmood Khan Achakzai recently announced his party's support for 'Azadi March' called by Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F). He termed the Azadi March a movement of all democratic forces.

Speaking to a local channel, Achakzai said, "Some (Punjabi) generals were found spying for America. I assure you that we never engaged in spying against our country. But I am termed as 'dangerous' for the country. My father was kept in jail for 25 years who always called for "one man one vote". We were called anti-nationals but we never raised voice against the country."

The Pashtun leader said that a majority of personnel and officers in the Pakistan army come from Punjab province whereas only a few get recruited from Sindh, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

"Pakistan cannot be prosperous till a poor Punjabi cannot be prosperous. Similarly, poor Baloch and Sindhi cannot be prosperous. Have you seen the life of a poor Punjabi? We say long live Pakistan army but we know who earns the major share here," said Achakzai.

He added, "We know the percentage of Sindhi, Baloch and Saraiki army men and generals. We don't want to raise this. Let us build this country. The way you are running this country, it is getting ruined and divided. Do have faith in us."

Achakzai was elected as a member of National Assembly of Pakistan in the 1993 general election from Quetta constituency. Reportedly, he had won his first election with the support of Pakistan Muslim League (N).

He lost the National Assembly seat in the 1997 parliamentary polls. (ANI)

