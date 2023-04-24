Punjabi language serves as window to Punjab's vibrant past, distinct cultural identity

Punjab [India], April 23 (ANI): With a rich and diverse cultural tapestry, Punjab's history is deep-rooted in its language and scripts. The Punjabi language, with its two primary scripts Gurmukhi and Shahmukhi, serves as a window into Punjab's vibrant past and its distinct cultural identity, Khalsa Vox reported.

The Gurmukhi script translates to "from the Guru's mouth" and has its roots in the Brahmi script. The second Sikh Guru, Guru Angad Dev in the 16th century formalized and popularized Gurmukhi. The script was created to be simple and efficient, making it accessible to people from all walks of life, as per the news report.

Guru Angad Dev believed in the power of the written word to disseminate knowledge and wisdom. He used the Gurmukhi script to transcribe the sacred hymns of the Sikh Gurus. These sacred hymns were eventually compiled into the Guru Granth Sahib, the holy scripture of Sikhism.

Gurmukhi holds a special place in the hearts of Sikhs as the script enshrines their sacred texts. While Gurmukhi thrived in Punjab's eastern region, the western area created its own script - Shahmukhi, as per the Khalsa Vox report.



Shahmukhi, meaning "from the king's mouth," is an adaptation of the Persian Nastaliq script, which was dominant in the Islamic courts of South Asia. Shahmukhi was introduced in Punjab during the Mughal era.

Shahmukhi script is used mainly by Punjabi-speaking Muslims in Pakistan. Shahmukhi has a rich history in Sufi culture with many poets, including Bulleh Shah and Sultan Bahu, having penned their poetry in Shahmukhi, as per the news report.

Gurmukhi and Shahmukhi scripts share a common linguistic heritage despite their differences in origin. Gurmukhi and Shahmukhi represent the Punjabi language spoken by millions of people in India and Pakistan, as per the Khalsa Vox news report. These scrips serve as a reminder of Punjab's diverse cultural roots and the unity that can be found in its shared language.

Punjab's cultural identity is intertwined with its linguistic heritage. The two scripts demonstrate distinct historical influences on Punjab and showcase the resilience and adaptability of the Punjabi people. By preserving these scripts, the people of Punjab ensure the survival of their rich cultural legacy for future generations.

The Punjabi language continues to evolve and adapt to new influences, as per the Khalsa Vox news report. While Gurmukhi and Shahmukhi continue to remain the primary scripts, the Punjabi language is also now written in Devanagari, Roman, and other scripts, showcasing the Punjabi diaspora's global reach. (ANI)

