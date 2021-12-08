Putin-Biden video summit brought no breakthroughs, but leaders showed commitment: Aide

Moscow [Russia], December 8 (ANI/Sputnik): The online summit of the Russian and US presidents, Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden, did not bring any breakthroughs, this is still difficult to expect, but the leaders showed a desire to work and engage in dialogue, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov told reporters.

Putin and Biden held closed video talks that lasted two hours on Tuesday.

"There were no breakthroughs, you know, so far. Relations cause concern," Ushakov told reporters.

"It is probably difficult to expect any serious breakthroughs yet. At the same time, the presidents showed a willingness to continue practical work, and in particular, start discussing very sensitive issues," he said.



During their talks on Tuesday, Putin and Biden agreed to instruct their teams to promptly engage in contact on sensitive issues, which in particular include Ukraine and NATO's expansion to the east, Ushakov said.

He said the conversation was quite frank, but at the same time, there was room for jokes.

Ushakov said Putin told Biden Russia was worried by real threats, which relate to global security issues.

He said only two presidents talked to each other during the video summit.

Ushakov said Biden vowed to discuss Russia's concerns with his supporters. (ANI/Sputnik)

