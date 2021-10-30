Putin calls for speedier mutual recognition of vaccines

Moscow [Russia], October 30 (ANI/Sputnik): G20 countries must quickly work out a solution for mutual recognition of vaccination certificates, while the World Health Organization (WHO) must accelerate its decision-making process on vaccine safety, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Saturday.



"We suggest asking G20 health ministries to quickly develop a solution for the mutual recognition of national vaccine certificates," Putin told a G20 summit.

The Russian president added that it was crucial for the WHO to "speed up prequalification process for new vaccines and medications." (ANI/Sputnik)

