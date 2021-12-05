Putin intends to discuss with PM Modi initiatives on further developing Russian-Indian strategic partnership

Moscow [Russia], December 5 (ANI): Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that he intends to discuss with Prime Minister Narendra Modi new "large-scale" initiatives on further developing "specially privileged" Russian-Indian relations.

"This partnership brings real mutual benefit to both states. Bilateral trade shows good dynamics; ties are actively developing in the energy sector, innovation, space, and the production of coronavirus vaccines and medicines," said Putin during the ceremony of receiving credentials from foreign ambassadors in the Kremlin on Wednesday.

"There is extensive cooperation in the defence sector, including through the creation of joint ventures," he emphasised.

Underlining that India is one of the authoritative centres of the multipolar world, Putin said it has a foreign policy philosophy and priorities that are closely aligned with our own.



"I am convinced that, relying on strong traditions of friendship and mutual understanding, we will continue working together to expand the full range of Russian-Indian ties," he added.

Putin said that he intended to discuss with PM Modi new large-scale initiatives on further developing "specially privileged Russian-Indian relations and Russian-Indian strategic partnership".

Russian President Putin will arrive here on Monday for the 21st India-Russia Annual Summit.

This will be the first in-person meeting between Putin and PM Modi after their meeting on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Brasilia in November 2019.

During the summit, the leaders will review the state and prospects of bilateral relations between the two nations and will discuss ways to further strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi had announced. (ANI)

