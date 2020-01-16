Putin signs decree, asking outgoing Cabinet to fulfil duties until new govt is formed

ANI |

Moscow [Russia], Jan 15 (ANI): Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree, saying that the outgoing government will have to fulfil its duties until the new government is formed.

"This decree comes into force on the day of its signing," the Kremlin said in a statement.

The decree comes hours after Russian Prime Minister Dmitri A Medvedev and his Cabinet abruptly resigned.

Medvedev linked the unexpected resignations to an overhaul put forward earlier on Wednesday by Putin, New York Times reported.

Putin, who under current law must step down in 2024, has proposed amending the Russian Constitution to expand the powers of Parliament and a body called the State Council, which currently carries little weight. (ANI)