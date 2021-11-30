Putin to meet with President of Vietnam in Moscow

Moscow [Russia], November 30 (ANI/Sputnik): Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks with Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on Tuesday, the Kremlin said in a statement.



The two leaders are expected to discuss urgent issues of strategic partnership between Russia and Vietnam in various spheres: political dialogue, trade and economic, defence industry, scientific and technological cooperation, and humanitarian contacts.

The presidents will also exchange views on the regional agenda. (ANI/Sputnik)

