Putin-Xi likely to communicate via video link this week: Report

Moscow [Russia], December 26 (ANI): Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping are likely to communicate via video link his week, Russian state news agency TASS said on Monday, without giving details of the timing or format.

Both leaders are facing immense criticism worldwide due to the Ukraine-Russia war and the surge in Covid-19 cases in China.

According to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, Putin and Xi maintain regular communication, and preparations for further talks between them are underway.

"Our leaders maintain regular communication. We are actually getting ready for further talks. When and how they will take place, we will let you know in due time," he assured when asked if the leaders might hold talks before the end of the year.

Beijing also said earlier that Putin and Xi maintain regular contact in various formats.

Vedomosti, a Moscow-based newspaper, reported earlier, citing a diplomatic source, that the Russian and Chinese presidents would hold talks before the New Year, where they would sum up 2022, reported TASS.



Meanwhile, Putin said he is ready to "negotiate with everyone involved in this process about acceptable solutions" on the war in Ukraine, according to Russian state news agency TASS, citing Putin's interview with state TV Sunday.

"I don't think it is so dangerous, I think we are moving in the right direction, protecting our national interests and the interests of our citizens, our people. And we simply have no other choice but to protect our citizens," Putin said, adding, "We are ready to negotiate with everyone involved in this process about acceptable solutions, but it's up to them. It's not us who is refusing to negotiate, it's them."

Putin's remarks come as Russia continues its offensive against Ukraine. On Sunday, Pavlo Kyrylenko, the head of the Donetsk regional military administration, said Russian troops hit Kramatorsk with three rockets. An industrial area was hit but there were no casualties, reported CNN.

Earlier, Xi and Putin proclaimed a 'no limits' partnership between the two countries when the Russian leader visited Beijing in February, three weeks before his invasion of Ukraine.

Notably, former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev, now deputy chairman of Putin's Security Council, met Xi on a visit to Beijing last week.

Xi told Medvedev that China hopes all parties in the Ukraine crisis maintain restraint and resolve security concerns through political means, China's state news agency Xinhua reported.

Meanwhile, Ukraine on Monday called for Russia's removal from UN Security Council and UN "as a whole." (ANI)

