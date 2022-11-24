PWD engineers in Gilgit Baltistan protest against discrimination

Gilgit-Baltistan [PoK], November 23 (ANI): Resentment is at an all-time high among the Sub-engineers of the Public Works Department (PWD) in the illegally occupied Gilgit Baltistan. Calling out the government's discrimination, they said while the people at identical positions in other parts of Pakistan were receiving promotions and benefits, their positions remained stagnant for years.

Sub-Engineers warned the authorities to expeditiously comply with their demands or face a walkout.

The protesting sub-engineers claim that they have not received promotions for years while engineers in other provinces of Pakistan have been recruited at an already superior grade 14.

Riyaz Ahmad, Assistant Executive Engineer at Works Department, Gilgit-Baltistan said, "We have many grievances. We face atrocities every day. About eight years ago we got this thirty-three percent quota. But it's a pity that the initial grade of a sub-engineer in entire Pakistan is fourteen but in Gilgit-Baltistan, it is eleven and it has never been changed. We now request the Government to change our initial grade to fourteen".

Sub Engineers who have primarily been placed in the Works Departments of the region have been marginalized and the authorities have not treated them at par with the employees of other provinces of Pakistan.



The same could be seen in the technical allowances given to the employees. According to those working there, the technical allowance should be given to everyone who does the technical work.

Corruption is widespread and unscrupulous leaders seem least bothered to alter the status quo.

"The technical allowance they gave was till grade seventeen. But our assembly reviewed it again and allowance was given to those who had B Tech. (Engineering) degree or Diploma of the seventeenth grade. But technical allowance is given to the technical team which includes plumbers, electricians, linemen, and others who do technical work should get the technical allowance. We will present this in the Assembly and we hope they accept this", said Riyaz Ahmad.

People in Gilgit Baltistan have been under Pakistan's illegal rule since 1947.

However, the fact is that they have been relegated to the status of second-class socio-economic citizens. (ANI)

