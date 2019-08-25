Pyongyang claims successful testing of new super-large multiple rocket launcher

Pyongyang [North Korea], Aug 25 (ANI): North Korean state media on Sunday claimed that the reclusive state had successfully tested a new super-large multiple rocket launcher, which was overseen by the country's leader Kim Jong-un.

All tactical and technological specifications of the system were confirmed through the tests, Sputnik reported while quoting the Korean Central News Agency.

This comes after Yonhap News Agency reported that North Korea had fired two projectiles into the East Sea on Saturday. The projectiles were believed to be short-range ballistic missiles.

The two projectiles flew around 380 kilometres at an altitude of 97 kilometres at maximum as per the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).

The latest testing by North Korea took place after the conclusion of the US-South Korea joint exercises which were held from August 5 to August 20. (ANI)

