A file photo of slain model Qandeel Baloch.
A file photo of slain model Qandeel Baloch.

Qandeel Baloch murder case: Brother sentenced to life imprisonment

ANI | Updated: Sep 27, 2019 13:28 IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sept 27 (ANI): A Pakistan court on Friday sentenced Wasim Khan to life imprisonment for murdering his sister, Qandeel Baloch.
However, other suspects including Mufti Abdul Qavi, Qandeel's other two brothers, Aslam Shaheen and Arif were acquitted in the case by the model court in Multan, reported Geo News.
Model Qandeel Baloch was strangled to death at her home in Punjab by her brother Wasim in 2016. Her father Muhammad Azeem Baloch had lodged a murder case against Wasim, and others in connection with the case.
An affidavit submitted by the parents in 2016 also named other two sons, Aslam Shaheen and Arif.
When he was presented before a special magistrate, Wasim had gone on record and admitted to drugging and killing his sister.
Wasim had also earlier confessed to the crime saying that his sister had brought shame to the family with her bold choice of lifestyle and racy posts.
In August, Qandeel's parents had submitted an affidavit in the court stating that they have forgiven their sons and the case against them should be dropped.
During proceedings, Qandeel's parents informed the court that they were only pardoning their sons and not others accused in the case, Mufti Abdul Qavi, Haq Nawaz, Abdul Basit and Zafar. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 13:58 IST

UK-flagged tanker held by Iran starts moving from port

Tehran [Iran], Sept 27 (ANI/Sputnik): UK-flagged Stena Impero tanker, seized by Iran since July, has started moving from Tehran's port of Bandar Abbas toward international waters.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 13:13 IST

PM Modi meets Cyprus President, reiterates India's support to...

New York [USA], Sept 27 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reiterated India's consistent support to the "independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity and unity" of the Republic of Cyprus.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 13:04 IST

Pakistan invites Permanent Members of UNSC to inspect terror...

New York [USA], Sept 27 (ANI): Pakistan has invited permanent members of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) and other countries to inspect terrorist camps in the Islamic country.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 12:39 IST

Pakistan in the midst of economic crisis, says UN

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sept 27 (ANI): Despite support from China and Saudi Arabia and a huge IMF loan that helped Pakistan to address its immediate economic crisis, the United Nations on Thursday said that the country is still in the midst of a crisis.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 12:28 IST

US asks Pak to take action against Masood Azhar

New York [US], Sept 27 (ANI): The United States has asked Pakistan to take action against Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief Masood Azhar and other terrorists, who have been able to "exploit" their presence in Pakistan.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 11:46 IST

Nepal Rastra Bank orders to deploy guard at every ATM round the clock

Kathmandu [Nepal], Sept 27 (ANI): Nepal Rastra Bank (NRB) on Thursday directed all private and public sector banks to deploy guards at every ATMs round the clock.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 10:53 IST

'First let me take a selfie': El Salvador president tells UN...

New York [US], Sept 27 (ANI): Before making his maiden speech at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Thursday, El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele made use of the opportunity to click a selfie, much to the surprise of other attendees.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 10:38 IST

US plans to slash refugee intake to 18,000

Washington D.C. [United States], Sept 27 (ANI): The US on Wednesday announced that it plans to allow only 18,000 refugees to be resettled in the United States in the 2020 fiscal year, the lowest number since Washington began its refugee program in 1980.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 09:51 IST

Pak called out by US for staying mum over China's treatment of Muslims

New York [US], Sept 27 (ANI): Exposing the double standards of Pakistan, the United States has asked Pakistan to express "same level" of concern about Muslims detentions in Western China as they do for Kashmir.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 09:17 IST

Chandrayaan-2 may be hiding in shadows, says NASA after...

Washington DC [USA], Sept 27 (ANI): National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) on Friday released high-resolution images of the lunar region where Chandrayaan-2 lander, Vikram had attempted a soft landing earlier this month.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 07:10 IST

Saudi Arabia to announce visa schemes to boost tourism,...

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], Sep 27 (ANI): Saudi Arabia on Friday will announce new visa schemes for 49 countries across the globe as part of its efforts to boost the Kingdom's tourism sector.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 07:10 IST

'Great friend of India': Kovind, Modi express grief over...

New Delhi [India], Sept 27 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday condoled the demise of former French president Jacques Chirac, who passed away at the age of 86, after a long illness.

Read More
iocl