Qandeel Baloch murder case: Brother sentenced to life imprisonment

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sept 27 (ANI): A Pakistan court on Friday sentenced Wasim Khan to life imprisonment for murdering his sister, Qandeel Baloch.

However, other suspects including Mufti Abdul Qavi, Qandeel's other two brothers, Aslam Shaheen and Arif were acquitted in the case by the model court in Multan, reported Geo News.

Model Qandeel Baloch was strangled to death at her home in Punjab by her brother Wasim in 2016. Her father Muhammad Azeem Baloch had lodged a murder case against Wasim, and others in connection with the case.

An affidavit submitted by the parents in 2016 also named other two sons, Aslam Shaheen and Arif.

When he was presented before a special magistrate, Wasim had gone on record and admitted to drugging and killing his sister.

Wasim had also earlier confessed to the crime saying that his sister had brought shame to the family with her bold choice of lifestyle and racy posts.

In August, Qandeel's parents had submitted an affidavit in the court stating that they have forgiven their sons and the case against them should be dropped.

During proceedings, Qandeel's parents informed the court that they were only pardoning their sons and not others accused in the case, Mufti Abdul Qavi, Haq Nawaz, Abdul Basit and Zafar. (ANI)