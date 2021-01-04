Qatar reports 207 new COVID-19 cases, 144,644 in total

Doha [Qatar], January 4 (ANI/Xinhua): The Qatari Health Ministry on Monday announced 207 new COVID-19 infections, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the Gulf state to 144,644, the official Qatar News Agency (QNA) reported.



Meanwhile, 117 more recovered from the virus, bringing the overall recoveries to 141,925, while the fatalities remained 245 for a week now, according to a ministry statement quoted by QNA.

A total of 1,257,197 persons in Qatar have taken lab tests for COVID-19 so far. (ANI/Xinhua)

