Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. (Photo source: Pakistan govt Twitter)
Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. (Photo source: Pakistan govt Twitter)

Qatar to invest USD 3 bn in cash-strapped Pakistan

ANI | Updated: Jun 25, 2019 11:48 IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], Jun 25 (ANI): Qatar has decided to invest USD 3 billion in cash-strapped Pakistan to help the latter in shoring up its crumbling economy.
This was announced on Monday after a two-day visit of Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani to Pakistan as the Imran Khan-led government continues to battle a ballooning balance-of-payment crisis.
"Upon the directives of HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, HE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani announced new investments in the form of deposits and direct investments in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan worth a total of USD 3 billion," the Qatar News Agency said.
With this new investment package, the size of the Qatari-Pakistani economic partnership will amount to USD 9 billion, it said.
Taking to Twitter, Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, the Pakistan Prime Minister's financial adviser, said, "Want to thank the Emir of Qatar HRH Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani for announcing US $3 Billion in #deposits and direct #investments for #Pakistan and for #Qatar's affirmation to further develop relations between the two countries."
Qatar is the fourth country to provide a bailout package to Pakistan, after China, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia.
China has given to Pakistan USD 4.6 billion in the shape of deposits and commercial loans while Saudi Arabia has announced a bailout package worth USD 3 billion in addition to USD 3.2 billion oil facility on deferred payments, according to The Express Tribune.
The UAE has provided a bailout package of USD 2 billion to Pakistan.
Last month, Islamabad had reached an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a bailout package of USD 6 billion. The deal is expected to be approved by the IMF Executive Board on July 3.
Besides the assistance by the global finance body, Pakistan will receive additional funds worth nearly USD 2-3 billion from institutions such as the Asian Development Bank and World Bank. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 12:30 IST

FATF chief hints at blacklisting of Pak for terror financing

Washington DC [USA], Jun 25 (ANI): Outgoing Financial Action Task Force (FATF) president, Marshall Billingslea, has hinted about the possibility to blacklisting Pakistan after the international financial watchdog's meeting in Paris.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 10:35 IST

Suspicious packages found in 28 places across Nepal

Kathmandu [Nepal], Jun 25 (ANI): Suspicious packages were found in at least 28 places across Nepal since Tuesday morning, police said.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 10:10 IST

Pompeo to arrive in India for 3-day visit today

New Delhi [India], Jun 25 (ANI): US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo will arrive here on Tuesday night, as part of his three-day visit to India. This will be the first high-level engagement between India and the US after NDA's return to power for a second term.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 09:07 IST

Pak authorities using enforced disappearances as tool to crush...

Geneva [Switzerland], Jun 25 (ANI): A Baloch activist has said that Pakistani state authorities have been using enforced disappearances as a tool to crush the voices of oppressed people like Balochs, Pashtuns, Muhajirs, Sindhis and religious minorities.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 07:55 IST

Kailash Mansarovar: 44 people from Telangana stranded in Hilsa...

Kathmandu [Nepal], Jun 25 (ANI): Forty-four people from Telangana have been left stranded since the last four days near the Nepali town of Hilsa, located in the country's northwest, bordering Tibet, after a travel agency with whom they were registered abandoned them while returning from their pilgrima

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 06:52 IST

UN couldn't take strong decision on Rohingya crisis due to lack...

Dhaka [Bangladesh], Jun 25 (ANI): The United Nation Security Council (UNSC) could not take any strong decision on the adaptation of a resolution on Rohingya issue due to lack of consensus among permanent members, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen has said.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 06:26 IST

Pompeo didn't discuss Khashoggi murder case with Saudi King: US official

Washington D.C. [USA], Jun 25 (ANI): US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo did not discuss the murder of slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi when he met Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud on Monday in Jeddah, a senior State Department official said.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 05:26 IST

FM Shah Mehmood Qureshi briefs NATO on India-Pak tensions

Brussels [Belgium], Jun 25 (ANI): Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi met Jens Stoltenberg, the secretary-general of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO), here on Monday and briefed him on the security issues concerning the tensions between New Delhi and Islamabad.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 04:15 IST

Italian drug lord Rocco Morabito escapes from Uruguay prison

Montevideo [Uruguay], Jun 25 (ANI): An Italian mafia boss and drug kingpin has escaped from prison in Uruguay where he was awaiting extradition to Italy, the Uruguayan Ministry of Interior said on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 03:55 IST

US: Woman, 3 children found dead near southern border in Texas

Washington D.C. [USA], Jun 25 (ANI): A woman and her three children, including two infants and a toddler, were found dead within a wildlife management area often used for illegal crossing into the United States from the border with Mexico in southern Texas, Hidalgo County sheriff said on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 03:28 IST

US has no respect for international law: Iran's UN envoy on...

Washington D.C. [USA], Jun 25 (ANI): Iran's ambassador to the United Nations, Majid Takht Ravanchi, on Monday said that Washington's decision to impose more sanctions was another indication that the United States "has no respect for international law and order."

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 02:47 IST

Trump administration imposes sanctions on Iran's supreme leader...

Washington D.C. [USA], Jun 25 (ANI): President Donald Trump on Monday said that he is imposing sanctions on Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and his ministry officials, a provocative action aimed at increasing pressure on the Islamic Republic in retaliation for what the United States say

Read More
iocl