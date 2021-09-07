Qatar's Emir discusses situation in Afghanistan with Blinken, Austin

Doha [Qatar], September 7 (ANI): The US and Qatar on Saturday discussed developments in Afghanistan post the Taliban takeover while the war-torn nation is still waiting for the formation of the new government.

Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani held talks in Doha with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, they spoke about Afghanistan after the seizure of power in the country by the Taliban, the Qatari Emir's office said in a statement, reported Sputnik.

"They discussed the development of events in Afghanistan and the efforts being made to strengthen security and stability in that country," the office said.

It said the ministers conveyed to the Emir of Qatar the gratitude and appreciation of the US President for the efforts of Qatar to support the peace process in Afghanistan and the key role in the evacuation of US citizens, citizens of allied countries and Afghans from the country, as well as for peace talks in Doha between the Taliban and the United States, and Qatar's diplomatic role in maintaining peace in the region, reported Sputnik.



"I expressed our gratitude for Qatar's remarkable support of the safe transit of hundreds of US citizens and tens of thousands of Afghans and other evacuees from Afghanistan," Blinken informed in a tweet.

Blinken has travelled to Qatar from September 6-8 to thank the government officials in person for the outstanding support in the safe transit of US citizens, Afghans and other evacuees from Afghanistan.

The United States has thanked several countries including India for their "generous offers" to help in a variety of ways regarding the relocation efforts for at-risk Afghans during critical evacuation operations from Afghanistan.

The United States forces left Afghanistan on Tuesday morning, marking the end of a chaotic and messy exit from America's longest war.

In total, the United States and its partners relocated more than 124,000 people to safety, including 6,000 US citizens. (ANI)

