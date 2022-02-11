Quad countries reaffirm their support for free, open Indo-Pacific; oppose coercive economic policies

Melbourne [Australia], February 11 (ANI): Quad countries during the fourth Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Australia reaffirmed their commitment to supporting Indo Pacific countries' efforts to advance a free and open Indo-Pacific - a region which is inclusive and resilient, and in which states strive to protect the interests of their people, free from coercion.

The Quad reiterated that it opposes coercive economic policies and recognizes international law, peace, and security in the maritime domain underpins the development and prosperity of the Indo-Pacific.

"Our meeting advanced the Quad's positive and ambitious agenda. We are focused on working closely with Indo-Pacific partners to address the region's most important challenges. Working together as the Quad, we are more effective in delivering practical support to the region," said the Foreign Ministers of Australia, India, and Japan and the Secretary of State of the United States in a joint statement after the Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting.

"The Quad recognizes that international law, peace, and security in the maritime domain underpins the development and prosperity of the Indo-Pacific. The Quad is supporting regional neighbors to build resilience and counter disinformation," said the statement.

The Ministers of the Quad countries also affirmed their support for coordinated efforts to assist partners across the Indo-Pacific to address the growing threat of ransomware, by strengthening capacity building to ensure resilient cyber security and to counter cybercrime.



"We are committed to promoting international peace and stability in cyberspace, and to helping build the capacity of regional countries to implement the UN Voluntary Framework for Responsible State Behaviour in Cyberspace," the statement read.

Ministers further stated that Quad partners champion the free, open, and inclusive rules-based order, rooted in international law, that protects the sovereignty and territorial integrity of regional countries.

"We reaffirm our commitment to upholding and strengthening the rules-based multilateral trading system, with the World Trade Organization at its core. We oppose coercive economic policies and practices that run counter to this system and will work collectively to foster global economic resilience against such actions," said the Ministers.

The Quad countries also expressed their commitments to strengthen our diplomatic efforts so that the vision for technologies, guided by the Quad Principles on Technology Design, Development, Governance, and Use, will be further shared by all like-minded nations.

"As unwavering supporters of ASEAN unity and centrality, and the ASEAN-led architecture, we continue to support ASEAN partners to advance the practical implementation of ASEAN's Outlook on the Indo-Pacific. The Outlook's principles are fundamental to regional stability and prosperity and will be key to guiding the region's economic and political future. We acknowledge the importance of sub-regional mechanisms and institutions, including in the Mekong sub-region. We will continue to support Cambodia in its important role as 2022 ASEAN Chair," said the ministers in the joint statement.

Australia hosted India, Japan, and the United States for the fourth Quad Foreign Ministers' meeting in Melbourne on Friday, where top diplomats sought to bolster cooperation in areas including economy, security, COVID-19 pandemic, and free and open Indo-Pacific. (ANI)

