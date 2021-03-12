Quad leaders discuss restoration of democracy in Myanmar: Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla

New Delhi [India], March 12 (ANI): Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Friday said the issue of the conflict-ridden situation in Myanmar came up during the first Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad), with leaders agreeing that it was important to work towards the restoration of democracy in the country.

Addressing a special press briefing of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Shringla said: "The Myanmar issue did come up in the discussions under the regional issues' agenda. Quad leaders felt that given the strong democratic credentials of each of the Quad members it was important to work towards the restoration of democracy in the country.

"The Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) highlighted that as a neighbour and friend of Myanmar's, India attaches great value to democracy, peace and stability in that country. He advocated a constructive approach that would take into account the needs and aspirations of the people of Myanmar. It was a discussion that took into account the current situation, took into account the fact that democracy was important for all our countries and the restoration of democracy was an important objective," he added.



The Foreign Secretary stressed that it was important for the countries to work in a manner that was as constructive as possible in order to restore democratic rule in Myanmar.

The military toppled the Southeast Asian nation's elected government on February 1 and launched a massive crackdown on anti-coup protesters, shutting down the internet and arresting hundreds of people, including the state counsellor and the president. The crackdown on protesters has left more than 50 people dead.

He also informed that some of the Quad members talked about working collaboratively with other countries, with Europe coming up as a country that was taking interest in the Indo-Pacific.

The Quad is a strategic forum comprising India, Japan, Australia and the United States of America, will hold its first-ever head of states meet virtually on Friday. (ANI)

