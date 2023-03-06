Quad not turning into Indo-Pacific NATO: Australian High Commissioner Barry O'Farrell

New Delhi [India], March 6 (ANI): Australian High Commissioner Barry O'Farrell on Monday said that the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) is a strategic security dialogue between Australia, India, Japan and the United States and is not turning into Indo-Pacific NATO.

"Quad is not turning into Indo-Pacific NATO," O'Farrell said

The Australian High Commissioner echoed the same reason behind the formation of Quad.

The Quadrilateral Security Dialogue or Quad is not a military grouping, said US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday, adding it is now engaged in working together to help countries to deal with humanitarian situations in natural disasters.

"We are working on things that are really critical," Blinken said at a panel discussion of the Quad Foreign Ministers themed "The Quad Squad: Power and Purpose of the Polygon" in the national capital.

The Quad Foreign Ministers meet on the sidelines of the eighth edition of the Raisina Dialogue the flagship conference on geopolitics and geo-strategy organised by the Ministry of External Affairs with the Observer Research Foundation. India, US, Japan and Australia are members of the Quad grouping.

"Quad is not a military grouping...but one of the things that we are doing through the Quad is trying to bring together not only governments, academia, experts to look at where we can collaborate together on the technology, on innovation, benefits in other areas that remains to be seen. But clearly, our four countries in particular are very well placed to increase in a variety of ways our collaboration...," Blinken said.

Quad according to the US Secretary of State is a force for good, positive, and affirmative action.



Quad Foreign Ministers carried out a comprehensive review of various issues, ranging from Indo-Pacific to ASEAN.

The meeting was presided by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, Japanese counterpart Yoshimasa Hayashi and US State Department Secretary Antony Blinken.

The Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) reaffirmed its steadfast commitment to supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific and strongly supported the peaceful settlement of disputes without resorting to threats or use of force and freedom of navigation and overflight.

The Australian High Commissioner on Monday also stated that Australia's respect for Indian sovereignty is unwavering, adding that the "so-called" Khalistan referendum call has no legal standing in Australia.

The Australian High Commissioner added that the Khalistan Referendum stands on no legal grounds in Australia as his country has an "unwavering respect" for India's sovereignty.

The hardening of stance against suspected Khalistani elements in the country comes ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit Down Under this week.

Barry O'Farrell said, "Respect for Indian sovereignty is unwavering. The so-called Khalistan referendum call has no legal standing in Australia."

"Most appalled to see temples being targeted, police are active and continue to be active to deal with those responsible," the Australian High Commissioner to India further said.

Talking about Adani Group's investment in Australia, O'Farrell said that: "Adani's investment is fully functioning in Australia. No reports I see from Australia of any effect on business, he is still a significant investor." (ANI)

