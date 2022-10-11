Quake of magnitude 4.9 jolts Afghanistan's Mazar-e-Sharif

Kabul [Afghanistan], October 11 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 4.9 jolted Mazar-e-Sharif in Northern Afghanistan on Tuesday, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

The tremors were also felt in Termez city in Uzbekistan and Aybak city, the provincial capital of Samangan province in northern Afghanistan.



The depth of the quake was registered at 66 kilometers, according to USGS.

The earthquake in Balkh province was felt right after another quake jolted the Badakhshan province of northeastern Afghanistan on Tuesday morning and the depth was recorded at 112-kilometer, Khaama Press reported.

No casualties have been reported so far. (ANI)

