R Masakui appointed as next High Commissioner of India to Jamaica

New Delhi [India], September 7 (ANI): Diplomat R Masakui has been appointed as the next High Commissioner of India to Jamaica.

Masakui is presently Ambassador of India to the Republic of Zimbabwe.

"He is expected to take up the assignment shortly," the MEA said.

He has served in Reserve Bank of India from 1999 to 2001.

After joining the Indian Foreign Service, Masakui served as Third Secretary/Second Secretary, Jakarta, Indonesia, Under Secretary, UNES, New Delhi, Consul in Johannesburg, South Africa, Counsellor in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

He has also served as Director in the Ministry of External Affairs. (ANI)