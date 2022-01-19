Radicalized Pakistan-origin terrorists find shelter in US, UK: Report

Washington [US], January 19 (ANI): Britain and US are forced to pay price for hosting militant youth from Pakistan and failing to curb their radicalization, according to an article published in Policy Research Group (PRG).

Earlier, 44-year-old British national Malik Faisal Akram's act of taking four people hostage at a Texas synagogue was called an "act of terror" by US President Joe Biden.

Meanwhile, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) identified Akram was demanding the release of the Pakistani scientist Aafia Siddiqui, who was convicted of trying to kill US military officers while in custody in Afghanistan.

Also, from Omar Sheikh, the most notorious Briton in 1994 to Usman Khan in 2019, the migrants from Pakistan, including those living and educated there and although enjoying freedom in the West, have taken to terrorism, as per the PRG analysis.



Meanwhile, in UK Khurram Shahzad Butt, a 27-year-old British national born in Pakistan, died in police firing on 3 June 2017 after he along with two others drove into pedestrians on London Bridge and also stabbed people in and around the Borough Market area, killing eight and injuring 48 people in the attack.

Reasons for their acts include lack of education, jobs, disorienting from family, romanticism and being heavily influenced by propaganda, available in English and several European languages, from proponents of Al Qaida and the Islamic State (IS).

Some of them have gone to Pakistan-Afghanistan to be trained and indoctrinated by outfits based in Pakistan.

All these Pakistan-origin youths living in the West have embraced violence. The British have traced 70 per cent of such youths to Pakistan. The US has outlawed Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan and threatened "dire consequences" to Islamabad, the PRG said.

The West as a whole must pay a price for hosting them in good faith and intention, but failing to curb or prevent their radicalization, it added. (ANI)

