Rahul Gandhi 'shocked' over attack on former Japanese PM Abe

New Delhi [India], July 8 (ANI): Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday expressed his "shock" over the attack on former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and called him the "instrument" in deepening Indo-Japanese relations.

An unidentified man fired at Abe during a rally in Japan today.

"Shocked to hear the news of the attack on former PM of Japan, Shinzo Abe, who has been instrumental in deepening Indo-Japanese ties. Prayers for his recovery. My thoughts are with his family," Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

Japan's leading news agency Kyodo News citing local authorities reported that PM Abe was unconscious and appeared to be showing no vital signs.



According to initial reports from Japanese public broadcaster, NHK, Shinzo Abe may have been possibly shot in the chest. A local reporter on-site heard something that sounded like a gunshot. The reporter also saw Abe bleeding, media reports said.

Abe served as the Prime Minister of Japan from 2006-07 and from 2012-20. He has visited India several times as prime minister. During his tour in 2007, Abe quoted Mughal Prince Dara Shikoh in the Indian Parliament highlighting the link between the Indian and the Pacific Ocean.

In 2014, Abe was the chief guest at the 65th Republic Day parade, becoming the first premier of Japan to grace the occasion. During his visit, the two countries also inked as many as eight agreements, including those to promote tourism, enhance energy efficiency in telecom towers and power generation in India.

Abe also performed 'Ganga Aarti' with PM Modi in Varanasi in 2015.

Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Abe in May during Quad Summit in Tokyo along with two other Japanese Prime Ministers. (ANI)

