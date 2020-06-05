New Delhi [India], June 05 (ANI): Rahul Shrivastava, an Indian Foreign Service officer of 1999 batch, has been appointed as next ambassador of India to Romania.
He is at present serving as a Joint Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).
A MEA release said he is expected to take up the assignment shortly (ANI)
Rahul Shrivastava appointed India's Ambassador to Romania
ANI | Updated: Jun 05, 2020 16:52 IST
