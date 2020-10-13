Rahul Shrivastava appointed next Indian Ambassador to Albania

New Delhi [India], October 13 (ANI): Indian Foreign Service officer Rahul Shrivastava has been concurrently accredited as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of Albania, informed the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday.



Shrivastava, a 1999-batch Indian Foreign Service officer, is presently serving as Ambassador of India to Romania.

In an official statement, the MEA said, "Rahul Shrivastava presently Ambassador of India to Romania, has been concurrently accredited as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of Albania, with residence in Bucharest." (ANI)

